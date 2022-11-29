Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,142 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 58.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.