Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

