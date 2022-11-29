Wade G W & Inc. Buys 8,307 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,130 shares of company stock worth $8,057,979 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 143,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.