Wade G W & Inc. Has $18.96 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Amgen stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

