Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,390,906. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

