Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.53. 27,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,909. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.