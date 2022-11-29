Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

