Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 1,044 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.