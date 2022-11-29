Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPM stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.75. 65,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

