Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

