Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,474. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average of $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

