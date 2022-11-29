Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,449 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,449 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. 15,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,682. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74.

