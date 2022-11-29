Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ESGD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. 2,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,117. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

