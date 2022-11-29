Warner Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,291. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

