Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

