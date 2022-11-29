Warner Financial Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439,893 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

