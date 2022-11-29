Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $364.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.