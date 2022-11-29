Warner Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,728,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,322 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 115,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

