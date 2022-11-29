Warner Financial Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. 611,120 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

