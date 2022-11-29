Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $151.63 Average PT from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

