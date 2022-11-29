Waycross Partners LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

