Waycross Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

