Waycross Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 336.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $176.89. 18,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

