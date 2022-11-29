Waycross Partners LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.12. 22,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,481. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.