WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,888 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $198,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,087 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 313.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.25. 52,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

