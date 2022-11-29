WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Stevanato Group worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of STVN traded up €0.45 ($0.46) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.45 ($15.93). 1,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,869. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($25.36). The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

