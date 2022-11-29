WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Timken worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 52.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 2,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,138. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Timken Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.