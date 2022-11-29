WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WEX worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 93.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

