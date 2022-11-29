WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 319,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Fabrinet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,405. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.