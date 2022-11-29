WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 119,267 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,267 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $60,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% in the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 35,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.