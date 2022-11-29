WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

