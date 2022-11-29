WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 234,435 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of ePlus worth $41,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 342.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

