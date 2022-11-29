WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 50,121 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,121 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 412,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,691,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 9,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

