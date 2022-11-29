WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 6,165 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 7,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,102. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

