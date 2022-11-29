WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,367,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,773 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up about 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.17% of Graco worth $320,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Graco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco Stock Performance

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

