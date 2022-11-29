WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,773 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.3 %

WSC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 3,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,042. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.