Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) in the last few weeks:
- 11/16/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.50.
- 11/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.85 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35.
- 11/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.
- 10/27/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.70 to C$3.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 117,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
