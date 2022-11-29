Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.50.

11/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.85 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35.

11/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

10/27/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.70 to C$3.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 117,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

