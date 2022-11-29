Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,850.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.47.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,545.98 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,575.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,347.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,204.95.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 127.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

