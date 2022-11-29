Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,428,141 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.68% of M&T Bank worth $480,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.03. 3,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.