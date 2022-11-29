Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,357 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Diageo worth $388,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.13. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.11. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.66) to GBX 4,160 ($49.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.44) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

