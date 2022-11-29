Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $405,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.20. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,339. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

