Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 312,956 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.31% of WEC Energy Group worth $732,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,221. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

