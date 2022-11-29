Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 340,798 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340,798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $922,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

