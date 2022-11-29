Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Intuit worth $452,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Intuit by 226.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $600,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.16.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.33. 11,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,550. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.75. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

