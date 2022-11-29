Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.