Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.03.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.