Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

HYI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 67,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,663. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

