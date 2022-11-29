Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
HYI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 67,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,663. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
