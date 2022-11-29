Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

