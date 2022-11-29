Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

WEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,733. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.