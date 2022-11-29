Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
WEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,733. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
