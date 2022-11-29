WhiteCoin Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.51 million and approximately $707,982.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00467287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00033068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018484 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

