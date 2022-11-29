Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. 17,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

